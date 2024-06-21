FHRADC commends new Corrections Commissioner’s transparency

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has applauded Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa for exposing the dire condition of the prison facilities.

Director Pravesh Sharma says the situation at the prisons facility have been overlooked or ignored for far too long.

Overcrowding, poor ventilation and infiltration of drugs in the prison facilities are some of the issues highlighted by Dr. Nakarawa during his recent visit to the facilities.

Sharma says this demonstrates his commitment to transparency, accountability and human rights.

The FHRDC director says he looks forward to the new leadership implementing robust oversight mechanisms to ensure transparency in prison operations and accountability for any violations of inmates’ rights.

Sharma says the Commission anticipates significant reforms and improvements in the treatment of incarcerated individuals, aligning with the core values of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the treatment of Prisoners, widely known as the Nelson Mandela Rules.

He adds amongst other conditions, section 13(1)(j) of the Constitution, requires that a person who is arrested or detained, to be provided with adequate accommodation.

Sharma says they stand ready to support and collaborate with Fiji Corrections in terms of capacity-building on human rights to further strengthen the implementation of human rights within the prison system.