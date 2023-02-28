Festival to promote local talent

Printed masi from the masi workshop facilitated by Laijisupulu Kebaitoga at the Fiji Fringe Festival

Fiji Fringe Festival has provided a platform to several local artists to promote arts and culture.

There are various workshops at this festival and one of these are the ‘masi’ printing.

Laijiasupulu Kebaitoga who is a tutor at the festival says masi is a culturally significant cloth used across Fiji to celebrate major events and occasions and these prints are passed down family lines.

““We were taught the art of masi printing from a very young age. We witnessed its benefits from our forefathers. Most of us, we were not taught … we would just observe and start to practice the art of masi printing.”



[Participants of the masi printing workshop with Tutor Laijiasupulu Kebaitoga (second right)]

Kebaitoga says the art of masi is not an easy task and has huge potential to be sold in the local and international market.



[Participants of the masi printing workshop at the Fiji Fringe Festival]