Festival puts emphasis on local talent

The FMF Uprising Music Festival is placing a strong emphasis on local talent at this year’s event.

International Productions and Events Manager, Darryl Tombleson says there is a huge platform for singers, bands, and dancers, and they want to capitalize on that.

Tombleson adds that they are focusing on production, with new sound and lighting being used this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to introduce a lot more entertainment along those lines as well, because a lot of the Polynesian dance troupes, as I mentioned earlier, don’t have a huge platform, and we want to give them that. So in regard to what we do with the music festival, we’re going to be introducing a lot of international sporting events that will involve entertainment as well.”

He also says his experience in producing shows, having worked in London, Los Angeles, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tombleson says they are expecting over 2,000 people to attend today’s festival.

He adds that they have entertainers from Fiji and the added bonus is the international performers, also from the South Pacific regions, Australia.

Tombleson says next year they are going to have an emphasis on bringing in US artists and some European, and they can work with the local to highlight their profile.