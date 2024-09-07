Festival delivers powerful messages on social issues

It was a spectacular display of talents through vibrant performances by artists to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Pacific Island Countries at the Allan Alo Arts Festival.

The show displayed powerful messages to address social issues locally and internationally at the University of the South Pacific’s ICT Theater in Suva last night.

In his address at the festival, Samoan High Commissioner to Fiji Ali’ioaiga Elisaia says the festival is a catalyst for change, with the power of performing arts to drive the development of youth in the Pacific.

“Youth empowerment, community education, and advocacy for issues such as climate justice, HIV and AIDS awareness, and the fight against violence in our societies resonates strongly in the performance we will witness tonight.”

Elisaia says culture and tradition also serves as a navigator to tackle issues in society.

“Our unique trademarks that help sustain and provide justification, legitimacy, and relevance to our people’s existence. Our traditions and cultures become our point of reference, our compass and radar in our lifelong journey in uncharted waters.”

Festival Founder, Glenville Lord says the event captivates audiences with a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage which will unite people through the universal language of art.

The week-long festival was hosted by the Oceania Center for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies to celebrate the life of the late Allan Alo who nurtured the talents within artists in Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries.