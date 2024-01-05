FEO will assist in any way possible

[File Photo]

Fijians are being advised to visit the Voter Services Centre, if they need a new voter card or a voter replacement card.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa says it has come to light after the Fijian Elections Office headquarters in Toorak Suva, received numerous enquiries from the public.

Mataiciwa says most of those visiting their headquarters are school leavers’ who have not registered for a voter card at all.

Article continues after advertisement

She is reminding the public that they do not provide voter card services at their Headquarters in Suva, as all new registration, card renewals and update of card information are available at their three Voter Services Centres’ around the country.

The Acting Supervisor says for new registrations and update of card information, the public need to provide original or certified copies of birth certificate and a valid photo ID.

For renewal of voter cards, Fijians need to produce their valid photo ID.

She adds for those who just turned 18-years-old and do not have any form of valid photo ID, they will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is a registered voter.