FDB prioritizes women entrepreneurs

The Fiji Development Bank will continue to advocate for access to finance for women-owned Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises through its women’s portfolio.

This was highlighted by FDB Chief Executive Saud Minam yesterday during the launch of the National Small and Medium Enterprises awards in Suva.

Minam says that they are catering for those who are unable to access finance through other institutions.

The FDB Chief Executive says that half of their assistance is women centered.

“Just in the last month got to know, in our population of people, we have about 180 people, 50 percent of it are Women and 50 percent of them are men. FDB considered that a great achievement to achieve in a very short time.”

Minam also says that their management team had worked towards this over the past few years.

According FDB 93 percent of its portfolio belongs to MSME, SME and Agriculture and currently they have close to 10,000 accounts.