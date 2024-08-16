FCS enhances efforts to combat prison drug trafficking

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa and staff met with the New Zealand and Fiji Police Force K9 units to boost their ability to combat drug trafficking in prisons.

By sharing expertise and training methods, they aim to enhance detection techniques and operational strategies.

FCS says the partnership is expected to strengthen prison security, ensuring safer environments.

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

The initiative will play a crucial role in curbing the influx of illegal substances into correctional institutions.