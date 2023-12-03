FCS celebrates year's end with special church service

The Fiji Corrections Service marked the culmination of the year with a heartwarming and gratitude-filled church service, the last for the year that not only celebrated a decade of service but also included the participation of recruits.

Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Correction Service Salote Panapasa says the church service gave them a chance to show their gratitude, recognize successes, and stress the value of family values and parents.

In an unusual turn of events, Panapasa notes that this year’s church service extended invitations to parents, alongside basic recruits for the first time.

“Family is one of our values, and I really appreciate the presence of parents and guidance today. They contribute a lot to the achievement of the Fiji Correction Service objectives, particularly in the upbringing and nurturing of offices.”



Panapasa highlighted the role parents play in shaping the character and discipline of officers.

“So we really need to equip them with discipline, equip them with the skills and knowledge to enable them to do their work to the standard that we require.”

The church service exemplified the Fiji Corrections Service commitment to family values, inclusivity, and gratitude, serving as a highlight for the year.