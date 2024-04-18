FCCC to conduct market inquiry

[Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/Facebook]

A market inquiry will be carried out in the pricing practice of the supermarket industry from the 1st of next month.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the study will encompass the groceries, retail sector, market segment, wholesale sector as well as importers.

He says the structure and the characteristics of the market will be reviewed in terms of demand and supply, as well as the nature of competition across the supply chain.

The objective of the study is to ensure that we are able to establish the structure of the grocery retail sector and that there is a comprehensive analysis to look at the market size and its segmentation. We also will explore factors affecting consumption patterns and trends in the sector

Abraham says they are committed to ensuring that basic food items and essential items are reflective of fair market prices and accessible to Fijians at affordable prices.

He says they are going to address issues relating to cost of living and enhance public welfare.

The FCCC CEO says they are also currently in the process of implementing some strategic measures and undertaking some comprehensive corporate assessments.

He says FCCC has some concerns regarding product prices, which may be artificially driven and is a result of sheer corporate greed.