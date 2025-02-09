Faith leaders collaborate for national healing

[Photo: Supplied]

Around 60 leaders from different faith groups in Fiji took part in a three-day dialogue focused on National Reconciliation.

The event, organized by the Fiji Council of Churches with support from the Pacific Conference of Churches and the Australian Government, aimed to build understanding on topics like truth telling, forgiveness, and healing.

General Secretary of the Fiji Council of Churches, Rev. Sepiuta Hala’api’api, says the gathering was important as it brought together people of different faiths who all share love for Fiji.

She notes that despite their differences, the leaders united with a common goal of healing and reconciliation.

The dialogue also highlighted the need for faith leaders to work together on other national issues like drug use and HIV/AIDS.

General Secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches, Reverend James Bhagwan, says faith groups have been quietly building trust to address these tough issues.

While the meeting was private to allow for open discussion, the results will be shared soon.