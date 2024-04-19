Extra boosts MOB project

[Source: Supplied]

The relationship between Extra Supermarket and the Marist Brothers High School in Flagstaff continues to blossom.

Extra Supermarket today presented a donation of $35,000 to the Marist Old Boys, earmarked for the construction of a much-needed covered walkway at the esteemed educational institution.

Kavishay Abhimannu, Director of Extra Supermarket says collaboration with projects nationwide is an integral part of their ethos.

He says they are honoured to play a role in enhancing the educational environment at Marist.

Last year the supermarket had also sponsored the MBHS Under-15 rugby team’s tour to Australia to a tune of $25,000.

Abhimannu adds that it is also only right to get behind the Marist community, as their supermarket is in the Flagstaff Plaza, which is located next to the school.

He says the supermarket will continue to work on enhancing its corporate social responsibility.