Expo promotes women’s economic growth

[ Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Women has launched the 7th National Women’s Expo today at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, aimed at creating opportunities for women in both domestic and global markets.

This initiative is a platform for women to showcase and market their products, thereby supporting their livelihoods and enhancing the well-being of their families and communities.

Officiating the event, First Lady Emily Lalabalavu emphasized the importance of breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes, enabling women and girls to fully participate in education, work, and decision-making processes at all levels.

“Your creativity, hard work, and dedication, despite facing various challenges and recent weather conditions, demonstrate your resilience and make this event so special. To each of you, whether you are a weaver, making mats, ibe, fence, or iri, bags or rubu, or you are a masi artist, or you make earrings or fashion, or you sew beautiful items for the family or the home, congratulations for making it to the National Expo.”

The Expo serves as a vital platform connecting women to sustainable economic opportunities and strategies for future growth.

The government, through the Ministry of Women alongside key stakeholders and development partners, recognizes and values the contributions of mothers, wives, sisters, aunties, and grandmothers, whom Lalabalavu described as the custodians of the beautiful handicrafts and products on display.

This year’s theme, “Fijian Women at the Heart of Economic Progress,” encapsulates the vision behind the Expo and the various empowerment programs designed to benefit women and girls in Fiji.

These initiatives aim to ensure equitable access to opportunities, rights, and resources for women across all communities.

Featuring over 300 women artisans from the three divisions, the three-day Expo will conclude this Friday, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate and uplift the talent of Fiji’s women artisans.

