Everyone is using it says Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has clarified his reason for referring to Grace Road Group as a ‘cult.’

Grace Road criticized the minister’s use of the term ‘cult’ and questioned why their president, Daniel Kim, is detained by the Immigration Department.

Tikoduadua responded to FBC News about his use of the term ‘cult’ but declined to comment on Kim’s detention, saying it is a matter before the court.

“Well that’s what everyone is using. It’s a commonly used expression for people believed to be what the organization is about. They are registered business here which is what we respect, we also respect they are religious group, but it’s the word everybody uses about them.”

Grace Road Group Director Dr. Jiwon Kim claims their President, Daniel Kim, has been detained for allegedly questioning the government.

“Our president stated that we are not a cult and he asked about the definition of a cult. For this reason he alone was detained despite other members awaiting due legal procedure after having been released.”

Meanwhile, Tikoduadua says the people listed on the Interpol Red Notice are the current problem, not Grace Road.

“This is about fugitives wanted by the Korean government and Interpol and we act on it because we are good global partners, citizen of the world.”

The company’s attorney says the injunction acquired from the High Court to keep Daniel Kim in the country will expire next Monday.

Tikoduadua is contesting the High Court order because he believes Kim is an illegal immigrant.