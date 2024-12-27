Evacuees urged to be prepared

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

National Disaster Management Minister Sakiasi Ditoka is urging people moving to evacuation centers to ensure they take their emergency kits and supplies to last at least two days.

As of this afternoon the NDMO has activated six evacuation centers, which is occupying 73 households and 312 individuals in the Western Division.

They are Andrews Primary School with 183 evacuees, Saioni Church with 33 evacuees, Korovuto Secondary School with 14 evacuees, Vou Dance Group Office with seven evacuees, Nalele Community Hall with 69 evacuees, and Tavua District Primary School with nine evacuees.

These centres have been receiving cooked meals and hygiene kits from various faith-based institutions, non-governmental organisations, and the Ministry of Health.

Furthermore, the Fiji Red Cross have also supplied dignity kits to the Saioni and Korovuto Secondary Evacuation Centres.



Ditoka says the Fiji Police Force members are on standby to assist the public who need evacuation from flood affected areas.

“You may call 917 if you require assistance in evacuation from flood prone areas.”

As of this afternoon, flooded areas in Nadi include, Nadi Back Road, Malolo Transmitter Road, Jack Navo Road, Nasau Tuberua Road, Qeleloa Bila Settlement, Nawaka Train Line, and Nawajikuma.

A flood warning remains in force for flood prone areas adjacent to and downstreams of Ba, Nasivi (Tavua) Nakauvadra (Rakiraki), Nadi, Sigatoka, Wainibuka, Wainimala, Waindina, Waimanu Rivers and is now in force for Navua River.

An active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain remain slow moving over Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group until Monday.