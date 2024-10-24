EU invests $20m to transform agri-food systems

The European Union has committed over $20 million to the Sustainable Transformation of Domestic Agri-Food Systems project, which aims to strengthen food systems in Fiji, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands.

EU Delegation to the Pacific Representative, Carmen Lloveres, says the project seeks to develop resilient, sustainable, and innovative agri-food systems across these Pacific nations.

He says the Pacific Agri-Innovate workshop demonstrates the commitment and creativity of eleven participants working to reshape Fiji’s agri-food landscape.

“On day two, we will witness the creativity and ingenuity of our participants as they present their projects. These pitches will highlight innovative solutions and demonstrate the potential for growth and sustainability in our agri-food systems.”

Lloveres reiterated the European Union’s support towards the initiative, emphasizing its focus on enhancing food security and promoting sustainable agricultural practices on both regional and global scales.

The STODAS project highlights the EU’s broader commitment to fostering resilient, future-proof food systems, empowering Pacific nations to meet local food needs while contributing to sustainable development goals.