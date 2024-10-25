Enough globetrotting say students

Students at the University of the South Pacific who marched yesterday to protest leadership issues are demanding for professional instructors, as they claim many courses are taught by consultants.

They argue that the termination of Dr. Tamara Osborne Naikatini has affected not only PhD students but also other areas.

Additionally, students claim that some software is outdated and that there are unresolved infrastructure issues that need attention.

Article continues after advertisement

PhD student Bindiya Rashni alleges that significant funds are being spent on the Vice Chancellor’s travel and personal expenses, neglecting the essential needs of students.

“How come this guy keeps travelling around the world and globetrotting, and he has an allowance, medical insurance, cover, everything covered, but a student has to actually go and beg for money? In the humane ground, it’s been an entire semester, and the vice chancellor seems to thrive on people begging him.”

Rashni says students are calling for a leader who understands the region to replace Professor Ahluwalia.

She also raised concerns about the Vice Chancellor’s character.

“You put us in a position where we students have to put in our signatures, follow the system, beg you, yet you sit there and you try and say that I’m the authority here. If I say no, it’s no. That’s not how it’s dealt with. If he was really a man of integrity and not scared of his deeds, then why is he moving around the campus either with the security or with two other senior management professors with him all the time? If a man cannot walk alone on USP campus on his own accord, his character is questionable.”

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Fiji government cannot decide to remove the professor, as that responsibility lies with the council.

“That is the matter for the Council. It’s really for them to trust the Council and wait for the Council to wait for a decision.”

Kamikamica says the Fiji government is waiting for updates from Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, who has been tasked with requesting a USP Council meeting to address the situation.

Meanwhile, USP states that learning and operations at the Laucala Campus remain unaffected.

We have sent questions to USP.