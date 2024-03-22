Empowering climate-resilient communities

The Wildlife Conservation Society of Fiji is dedicated to tackling the effects of climate change by emphasizing adaptation and nature-based solutions.

To provide appropriate recommendations to Fijian communities and government on which actions will most effectively adapt management plans and structures to changing climatic conditions.

Wildlife Conservation Society Fiji Manager Akanisi Caginitoba says their focus is collaborating with communities to understand their climate vulnerability risks more thoroughly.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ll now focus on working together with communities and taking a deeper dive on what the climate vulnerability risks the communities are faced with and from there they will plan out the interventions, nature-based solutions interventions that they will work with communities to implement in a few months’ time.”

WCS Fiji is improving community-based management, communication and collaboration to adapt to climate fluctuations.