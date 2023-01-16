Zoning policy for schools repealed

The School Zoning Policy has been repealed with immediate effect.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says they have taken the decision following countless concerns raised by parents and guardians with regard to looking for school placements for their children.

Radrodro says the current zoning policy is putting an unnecessary burden on parents in selecting their children’s schools.

He says given that 98 percent of schools are managed by committees and faith-based organizations, parents and children must be allowed the freedom to choose their schools.

Radrodro says boarding schools will also now be able to enroll students outside of the school zone.

The Education Minister confirms that the existing transport assistance will continue.