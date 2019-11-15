USP council meeting underway

The University of the South Pacific Special Council meeting is still underway at the institutions Laucala Campus.

As the meeting got underway this morning, reporters have been barred from entering the premises.

The security personnel at the gates have told the reporters they are not allowed on University premises.

A number of media personnel turned up at USP this morning to cover the Council meeting which will discuss the suspension of Professor Pal Aluwahlia as Vice-Chancellor.

FBC News understands even the USP’s official newspaper Wansolwara is not allowed near the meeting venue.

Students meanwhile have free entry.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar and Ministry of Economy Permanent Secretary Makereta Konrote were seen at the meeting venue.

The meeting will appraise members of events at the Laucala Campus in Suva.

The USP Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson confirms one of the items up for discussion is the Executive Committee’s move to suspend Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia last week.

A number of USP member countries have indicated they do not support the suspension of Professor Ahluwalia.