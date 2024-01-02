MoE optimistic about reopening

[File Photo]

As schools gear up to reopen by the end of the month, the Education Ministry is all set to welcome back teachers and students for the new academic year.

Currently, more than 900 teachers are away on overseas leave, but the Ministry is looking forward to their return.

The Education Ministry is optimistic, especially with the issuance of permanent appointment letters.

The Ministry believe these letters will help foster better collaboration with teachers and staff, thereby continuing to improve education standards in Fiji.