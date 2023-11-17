Ministry takes proactive measures to retain teachers

The Ministry of Education is working on a comprehensive strategy to retain and attract teaching professionals.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca highlights a concerning trend whereby about 700 teachers have resigned so far this year.

Kuruleca says the Ministry is working with other sectors to expand attraction initiatives.

She adds that they are working on creating a conducive work environment that goes beyond financial incentives.

“So apart from compensation, we’re looking at other ways of keeping it attractive. Do we look at insurance? Do we look at social clubs? Do we look at the crash site at the workplace? So there are many different conversations. We’re talking to our teacher training institutions. How can we pump out more teachers? How do we ensure that the teachers that we pump out are quality teachers as well as able to get FDRA regulated, Because that’s a requirement of the law.”



PS Education Selina Kuruleca

Kuruleca says engagement with teacher training institutions is a crucial aspect of the strategy.

Meanwhile, According to Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga, pay is the main factor prompting employee resignations; however, they have commended the efforts of the Ministry to retain teachers.

Manumanunitoga calls for a holistic approach that considers both professional and personal aspects.

He acknowledges the Ministry for its efforts in laying the foundation for a rewarding and fulfilling career in education.