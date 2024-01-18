Hard work pays off for Year 12 students

Sainimere Degei from Dawasamu was brimming with pride for her granddaughter’s accomplishments.

Degei extended her support to those who faced setbacks in their Year 12 exams, urging them to persevere in their academic pursuits.

She adds that failing doesn’t mean it is the end.

“I’m so proud of my granddaughter today, and I thank her for her hard work and dedication. Also, I urge those students who did not make it to not lose hope and keep trying, and that it is not the end of the road.”



QVS Students Sowani Vucukula

Sowani Vucukula from QVS shared his satisfaction despite the challenges faced while residing in a boys’ hostel.

“I feel quite happy; it’s not what I expected. You know all the determination and hard work put behind, especially in an environment of being in a hostel. You know a lot of temptation inside the boarding school, but I’m happy that I made it. I went past 300, and I’m ready to go back home and catch the reaction of my family.”



Ulamila Natikodina

A student from Tavua College, Ulamila Natikodina, who aspires to be a doctor, felt overwhelming joy after receiving her results.

“I’m really happy with my exam results today. I wasn’t satisfied with my annual exam results, but today I am more pleased with what I got, and for this, I’d like to thank my parents for their full support, as well as my teachers for having faith and always pushing me to do my best.”

The Education Ministry recorded a 74 percent pass rate for year 12 last year, compared to 66 percent in 2022.

More than 13 thousand students sat for the exam.