Fiji faces classroom overcrowding

Fiji is facing the challenge of overcrowded classrooms in primary schools, with some exceeding UNESCO’s recommended ratio of 1 teacher for every 25 students.

The Education Ministry reports that urban schools often face higher ratios, with some classrooms having 1 teacher for 40 to 50 students.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says in contrast, rural and maritime schools have lower ratios, making it easier for both teachers and students to manage.

“But at the same time, schools in the rural and maritime areas do not have these problems. That is why we are encouraging parents and students to make use of nearby schools in their respective communities.”

Radrodro adds that these efforts aim to create more balanced ratios, making it easier for teachers to provide personalized attention to students.

Fiji Head Teachers Association President Johnson Rura says the imbalance in the ratios will create challenges for both teachers and students, ultimately affecting the quality of education.

“Student ratios will still remain an issue. It won’t be resolved because the ratio within the class will increase, the workload on the teacher will grow, and it will affect the delivery of teaching.”

Rura adds that urgent measures, such as increasing teacher recruitment and improving resource allocation, are needed to ensure a more balanced and supportive learning environment.