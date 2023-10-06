Drug raids conducted, multiple suspects apprehended

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

In a concerted effort to curb drug-related activities in the nation, the Fiji Police Force recently executed a series of successful raids resulting in significant seizures of illegal substances and the apprehension of multiple suspects.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Operations Livai Driu says a joint operations team comprised of officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Narcotics Bureau executed a targeted raid in Tamavua.

During the operation, officials discovered a zip-lock bag containing substances suspected to be cocaine.

Additionally, over $1,700 in cash, believed to be proceeds of criminal activity, was seized.



A male suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

The Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Southern Division Task Force conducted a successful raid in Caubati.

The operation culminated in the seizure of dried leaves, suspected to be marijuana, as well as weighing scales, smoking apparatuses, and substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Two individuals were apprehended and are presently in police custody.

Across the Northern Division, another raid targeting drug-related offences was executed by a team composed of officers from the Crime Intel Unit, Narcotics Bureau, and Labasa Task Force.

The operation involved the search of a boat along the Labasa River, resulting in the arrest of an individual allegedly in possession of substances believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

Moreover, a joint raid was carried out in Lautoka spearheaded by the Fiji Detector Dog Unit, Narcotics Bureau, and Western Division Taskforce.

This operation led to the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, alongside a substantial amount of cash believed to be derived from illicit activities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Operations, Livai Driu, emphasized that these successful operations are part of an ongoing endeavour to intensify efforts against drug-related offences, especially as the festive season approaches.