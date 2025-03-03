Drug abuse and HIV threaten detention centers

[File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service faces a dual crisis of escalating drug abuse and the spread of HIV among inmates.

FCS Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa pointed out the alarming link between drug use in prisons and the rise in HIV cases.

The primary cause, he explained, is the sharing and selling of needles, a practice that is rapidly becoming a serious public health concern.

This emerging issue places a strain on the correctional system, where managing inmates’ health and rehabilitation becomes increasingly complicated.

“One of the main problems we are facing with this social problem with drug issues drug issues doesn’t just come on its own when you have drug problem with it comes HIV because of the selling of needles and we are facing that problem now it’s becoming a reality for us and unfortunately most of this information confidential and I cannot share that even my officers do not know the number of inmates they look after that are HIV positive and this is the problem that comes drugs and we have sexual offenders and mostly they are related to drugs too and I think our problem is this drug and sexual offenders are behavioral.”

Dr Nakarawa stated that drug abuse in prisons does not exist in isolation; it is often accompanied by other social problems, including sexual offenses.

He explained that many inmates involved in such crimes do not necessarily have criminal tendencies, but rather exhibit behavioral problems exacerbated by substance abuse.

According to Dr Nakarawa, drug and sexual offenders should not be seen as criminals in the traditional sense but as individuals struggling with deep-seated behavioral issues.

At present, Fiji’s correctional system lacks rehabilitation programs specifically designed to address these behavioral issues.

This gap has led to a cycle of reoffending, where individuals return to the system after being released, as their underlying problems are left unresolved.

Dr Nakarawa is actively working with development partners to explore the possibility of creating specialized rehabilitation centers that focus on the root causes of drug abuse and sexual offenses.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive rehabilitation strategy that addresses both the physical addiction and the behavioral patterns driving criminal activity.

Dr Nakarawa also raised concerns about the lack of awareness regarding the number of HIV-positive inmates, pointing out that even correctional officers are not fully informed about the extent of the issue.

This underlines the sensitivity of managing HIV in the correctional system and the urgent need for improved health monitoring and support services.

The creation of targeted rehabilitation centers, staffed by qualified professionals, is seen as a crucial step toward breaking the cycle of addiction and reoffending.

Dr Nakarawa’s initiative to focus on behavioral rehabilitation aims not only to reduce recidivism but also to better prepare inmates for successful reintegration into society.

If these plans are successfully implemented, they could transform Fiji’s approach to corrections, offering a more holistic solution to the challenges posed by drug abuse, HIV and criminal behavior.

