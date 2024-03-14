Driver granted bail in Lautoka fatal accident

The driver alleged to have caused the death of a 22-year-old man following a motor vehicle accident in Lautoka last Sunday appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Raphael Lesi Manufolau is charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

Manufolau was released on $400 bail with one surety.

He has been ordered to surrender his driver’s license, his travel documents and not to reoffend

A curfew has also been imposed on him.

The matter has been adjourned to 6th May.