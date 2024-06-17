DPM prioritizes budget amid unity government speculations

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, states his sole focus is on delivering the 2024-25 National Budget.

When asked by FBC News about Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s hint at possibly forming a government of national unity, Prasad says he has not discussed the matter with Rabuka, as his priority remains the upcoming budget.

“Right now, my focus is really on the budget. We’ve had no discussion with the Prime Minister about what he’s said in the media.”

Prasad also notes uncertainties regarding the current position of the Opposition party.

He is set to present the Budget for the new fiscal year next Friday.