A 40-year-old diver from Yalalevu, Ba, was found motionless in the water of Cakauvulavula Reef near Lautoka yesterday.

According to the police, the victim was diving for fish and was found motionless when his friends came to check on him.

He was pulled out of the water, and attempts to revive him proved futile.

Police say the body is now at the Lautoka Hospital morgue, awaiting a post-mortem.

The police investigation continues.