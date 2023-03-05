Discussions held on proposed Foreign Services Institute

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan, Isikeli Mataitoga and Ambassador to Ethiopia, Brigadier General Mosese Tikoitoga paid a courtesy call to the Acting Commissioner of Police at Police Headquarters earlier this week to hold discussions on the proposed Foreign Services Institute.

The FSI is aimed at consolidating the delivery of foreign policy priorities on all fronts of Government.

The meeting was an opportunity to pave the way for discussions on strengthening current international relations work of the organization.

Mataitoga acknowledged and commended the Fiji Police Force on its work of engaging regional and international partners in various police to police cooperation efforts.

He also encouraged the Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew to further strengthen and expand international relations with traditional and non-traditional partners.

He says the Prime Minister wants a total delivery of foreign policy priorities on all fronts of Government.

He adds that once the institute is set up they can meet regularly to discuss, identify and address constraints

Brigadier General Tikoitoga says consolidating international relations efforts through the proposed FSI would assist with training for police officers of all ranks.

He says that with modern technology the work conducted by police officers is always under scrutiny and as leaders they can’t be constantly providing cover for them, and that’s where diplomacy training is important.