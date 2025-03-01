Digital ID project takes shape

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Fiji is taking a major step toward establishing a national digital identification system.

The initiative, spearheaded by top government is expected to reshape service delivery by providing a secure, standardized form of identification that will streamline access to essential services, enhance security and contribute to economic growth.

Co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica, along with Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali, the committee also includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics Professor Biman Prasad, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, Attorney-General Graham Leung and Solicitor-General Ropate Lomavatu.

Their discussions centered on the development of a unified ID system designed to improve efficiency across multiple sectors including healthcare, education, financial services and social welfare, while addressing long-standing challenges associated with bureaucratic red tape and identity fraud.

The introduction of a national digital ID is expected to significantly alter how citizens interact with both public and private sector services.

Research by the McKinsey Global Institute suggests that well-functioning digital ID systems can increase a country’s economic potential by up to 13 percent, signifying the broader financial benefits of the project.



The committee’s deliberations outlined the need for a system that is not only technologically secure but also accessible and inclusive, ensuring that no Fijian is left behind in the transition to digital identity verification.

Deputy Prime Minister Kamikamica states that the digital ID will serve as a critical enabler of efficiency, giving Fijians a secure and reliable way to verify their identities in an increasingly digital world.

However, he acknowledged that the project’s success will depend on collaboration across multiple government agencies and engagement with key stakeholders.



Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga reinforced the importance of creating a single, universally accepted proof of identity, arguing that such a system would reduce the repeated submission of personal documents and serve as a key tool in tackling poverty by making it easier for citizens to access financial and government services.

Governor Ariff Ali pointed to the role of public-private sector cooperation in ensuring the digital ID system is not only robust but also widely accepted as the standard for identification across Fiji.

The committee has set in motion key steps to advance the project, including finalizing governance structures, determining the budget and timeline, drafting the necessary legislation and keeping Cabinet updated on progress.

