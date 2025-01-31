News

Diabetes Fiji tackles late diagnosis

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 31, 2025 4:06 pm

The late diagnosis of diabetes remains a critical issue, with individuals frequently seeking medical attention only after the condition has severely advanced.

Diabetes Fiji Chief Executive, Marawa Kini, says many patients arrive at health facilities only when their families are no longer able to manage their condition at home.

At this late stage, medical professionals often have limited options, sometimes resorting to amputations if the infection has spread to the bone.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well we have a foot care program, that’s where we usually encourage diabetic patients to come earlier as possible. Even if it’s a small cut, our foot care trained specialists can do something.”

Kini adds their foot care program offers a vital alternative, removing infected tissue and promoting the regrowth of healthy tissue, thereby preventing amputations and offering patients a chance to recover.

No suspension for Malimali

Price hike for fuel and LPG products

Steps taken to improve food safety standards

CCTV tampered at Nabua Housing

FRCS boosts workforce

Diabetes Fiji tackles late diagnosis

Students alerted about replacement of e-cards

No political influence in prisoner releases

Heavy rain warning still in force

Support for sustainability efforts

High priority infrastructure plans laid out for CWM

Investigators find black boxes after deadly Washington plane crash

Marianne Faithfull, singer and pop icon, dies at 78

Serevi highlights family support as driving force

Successful training camp for Young Kulas

CVC opener set to go ahead despite weather worries

Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede

Inglis joins club’s NRLW coaching staff

Nora Roberts is happily defying genres, 250 books in

Chivas coach Garcia suspended for kicking James Rodriguez

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dangled victim over a balcony

Trump takes aim, without evidence, at diversity policies over midair collision

Taylor Swift will present at the Grammys

Karawalevu looks forward to facing former team

Justice Ratuvili appointed EC Chair

Germanier shows colourful, beaded haute couture on Paris runway

Schools, businesses remain open despite flooding

Young flanker unsure of future

Bail application filed in toddler death case

Decisive action taken to remove derelict vessels

Final transfer window day sees multiple signings

Colombia government to propose $2.86 billion tax reform

Nicaragua's Ortega expands power

‘Love Me’ movie finds unconventional lovers on quest for meaning

Who is through in Europa League and what's next?

Australia commits more funding for CWMH

Police crackdown registers 22 offences

France's Le Pen condemns death threats against those trying her

Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts

Pure Fiji honored at HOTEC 2024

New loan product to boost homeownership

Belgian airspace reopens after short closure over technical issue

Multiple roads closed due to flooding

Teenager Moore sets record as Spurs reach last 16

Man to front court over alleged fraud

Netflix unveils 'Squid Game' season 3 premiere date and preview footage

NATO scrambles for drones that can survive the Arctic

Rwanda-backed rebels bed down in Congo's Goma

Fiji 7s reps to feature for clubs

Courts seek FNPF help with $45M in trust funds

Early start fuels big dreams for Drua Women

Ministry announces key appointments

Tourism boom drives Fiji's economic growth

Coach Chua works to break silence

TRC Chair determined to succeed

Walesi report still under investigation

Naitasiri Rugby prepares for busy season

RFMF has zero tolerance policy on domestic violence

PM commends Lagilagi project

Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede

TSLS registrations close today

Labasa ready for CVC battle

Don't fall for taxi permit scams

Italian Alps to host 2028 Winter Youth Olympics

Rayalu addresses farming and waterway issues

More than 60 dead in Washington after jet hits helicopter

Graphic novel hero ‘Dog Man’ gets the Hollywood treatment and it’s ruff going

Rabuka promises 1987 coup tell-all

Senikarivi ready to be bolder on the field

TRC operations to start in 14 days

American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington DC

Vakamoce grooms five new faces for Pearls debut

Malimali inquiry stalls amid witness issues

Town maintenance review underway

Affordable housing needed for abuse victims

Māori women to face Fiji Kulas and Ba Women

Neil Gaiman dropped by Dark Horse Comics

Fijian trio for Chiefs

Rainibogi looks forward to Samoa camp

Haiti leader says long-awaited general elections penned for November

Sydney set to host 2027 Rugby World Cup final

FNU hostel fee hike postponed

Fiji's TRC commissioners take office

Telangana High Court restricts children in cinemas before 11 A.M. and after 11 P.M

Syria's Sharaa declared president for transition

Risk of violence escalates in Myanmar's civil war as junta flags elections

Bail pending appeal hearing date set for Qiliho

Stolen taxi sought in Savusavu

Naihamu ready to make her mark

Police post proposed to curb vandalism

FWCC faces counselor shortage

Chile's Congress approves reform to private pension system

Graduating is main goal for Nakula

Netflix expands toy business with ‘Stranger Things’ licensing deal

New terminal to bring relief to travelers

Elder focuses on mental preparation

New role for Puamau in Oceania Basketball

Jake, Logan Paul make cryptic HBO Max announcements on social media

TRC members sworn in

Rewa ready for battle at the Lion’s den

German parliament passes election frontrunner's migration crackdown motion

Ministers meet to discuss digital safety concerns

Who is through in Champions League and what's next?

Flash flood warning remains in force

Turkey's Erdogan meets with Hamas leader

Traffic disruptions expected

New tilapia fishponds for Tailevu

Rihanna makes first court appearance at the trial of her partner A$AP Rocky

Netanyahu meets Trump's envoy Witkoff after Saudi trip

Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025

Trump administration to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters

Plane crash in South Sudan kills 20 oil workers

Sevens World Cup future under review

Minister calls for police review

Satala to step in for Cakau

Force seeks solutions for exhibit storage crisis

36 Jittu families receive keys to new homes

Murray blessed to have cousins with Drua

Super Bowl ticket demand for Chiefs-Eagles highest in years on StubHub

Meeting called over hostel fee hike

Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium

Dozens killed in India's Kumbh festival stampede

Naimasi joins Brumbies

Fiji seeks human rights assistance

Integrating road safety into curriculum

Trump attorney general nominee Pam Bondi clears Senate panel

New e-ticketing system tested

No political influence on FICAC: Rabuka

Usamate slams Malimali’s tactics

Selena Gomez's tears dismissed by Trump's 'border tsar'

COI wants Malimali suspended

Deportation of Fijians from the U.S monitored

Mona Lisa to be moved as part of major Louvre overhaul

Droasese urges Young Kulas sister to switch to rugby

UNAIDS promotes PrEP in Fiji

Perth 7s one to remember for Narain

Association prioritizes cleanliness and comfort

Ministry supports cooperative growth

Fijian trio in Highlanders pre-season opener

Tiger Woods details 'difficult' decision to move Genesis to Torrey Pines

Mercedes 1955 'streamliner' set to smash F1 record at auction

US Education Department probes Denver schools over all-gender bathroom

RFMF to play supporting role in drug fight

Winds, terrain could merge national park bushfires

Ministry completes survey

LTA steps up efforts to reduce accidents

"I'm Still Here" spotlights Brazil's authoritarian past

German churches warn conservatives against immigration crackdown

Former MGM captain makes Drua women’s squad

Side shows delaying inquiry: Mason

Overseas teams confirmed for Marist 7s

Kamikamica mocks Seruiratu’s proposed party

Labasa aware of Rewa flair

Rural officers paying for suspect meals

New homes for relocating families

Plans to boost Lavena eco-tourism projects

Brazil will not use its air force for U.S. migrant deportations

Byrne thankful for Wallabies opportunity

Trump orders end to federal support for gender affirming care for minors

FireAid, the massive benefit concert to help LA fire victims, came together quickly

Ministries join forces to combat social issues

Water disruptions expected due to heavy rain

Trump's freeze on US aid rings alarm bells

Fiji, Kiribati strengthen ties

Partnership to enhance security

CNN’s Jim Acosta, an irritant to Trump, says he’s quitting rather than take a late-night time slot

Mindpearl honours top performers at MEXA 2025

NATO and Denmark agree allies must bolster defences in Arctic

Masibaka called up by Scotland coach

A$AP Rocky’s accuser says he was stunned and furious when his old friend pulled a gun on him

US to withdraw from climate deal on Jan. 27, 2026

Congo's M23 rebels take control of Goma airport

‘H’ thankful to have family with him

Police notes revenue shortfall in 2022

RFMF funds used for COVID-19 surge

Student safety important: Radrodro

Offer for Tuwai still open

Faith-based efforts fight HIV rise

Good preparation is vital for Pearls

England win in Rajkot to stay alive in T20 series v India

Drainage board tackles flooding issues

Serbian prime minister quits as anti-corruption protests persist

Woods' team tops McIlroy's squad for TGL overtime win

Fiji highlights progress on human rights

Training aims to boost postal service delivery

Radisson Blu project gains momentum

Key witness dismissed in Malimali inquiry

Friends reunited? Trump and Kim Jong-Un's curious relationship will play out differently this time

Lady Gaga announces March release for new album ‘Mayhem’

Turaganivalu hopes to be an Olympian like mum

Camp is home away from home for Fiji U20

Sahayam, Anare return to home club

PM proposes plan for CWM upgrades

Beyoncé, Kendrick, Sabrina and more: AP predicts who will win at the 2025 Grammys

India offers healthcare support

Measures considered to combat online child exploitation

Neymar leaves Al-Hilal

Multiple roads flooded due to heavy rains

Police look for alleged stabbing suspect

Fiji should prepare for US deportees, says Naidu