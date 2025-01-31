Diabetes Fiji tackles late diagnosis

The late diagnosis of diabetes remains a critical issue, with individuals frequently seeking medical attention only after the condition has severely advanced.

Diabetes Fiji Chief Executive, Marawa Kini, says many patients arrive at health facilities only when their families are no longer able to manage their condition at home.

At this late stage, medical professionals often have limited options, sometimes resorting to amputations if the infection has spread to the bone.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well we have a foot care program, that’s where we usually encourage diabetic patients to come earlier as possible. Even if it’s a small cut, our foot care trained specialists can do something.”

Kini adds their foot care program offers a vital alternative, removing infected tissue and promoting the regrowth of healthy tissue, thereby preventing amputations and offering patients a chance to recover.