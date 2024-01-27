Diabetes Fiji pushes for collaboration

[Source: Major Arc]

The Non-Government Organisation Diabetes Fiji is demanding collaboration to combat diabetes.

Acting Executive Officer Marawa Kini says the NGO remains steadfast in its mission to support the Ministry of Health in addressing the alarming rise of diabetes in the country, with a special emphasis on the increasing number of juvenile diabetes cases recorded last year.

However, Kini acknowledges that this is not an easy task, as the Ministry alone cannot combat diabetes on its own.

Currently almost one in every three Fijians is being diagnosed with diabetes, that’s 30 percent of the population.

He says the scale of the issue demands broader collaboration; hence, support from other stakeholders in this vital mission is crucial.

The NGO acknowledges Kontiki Finance for being its major partner since 2022.

Kini says they seek to take a leading role in influencing national policies and practices related to diabetes management.