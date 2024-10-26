Derelict vessels removal option highlighted

Not all derelicts and abandoned vessels will be cut out once the removal process begins, as few will be used and meant for other purposes.

This is according to the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki, as there are three options available for the removal process.

He says one is to scuttle the vessel, meaning to sink the vessel in waters greater than 1,000 meters and the second option is to cut it up and sell the steel.

Article continues after advertisement

While the third option is to sink the vessels in waters greater than 30 meters for recreational purposes.

Currently, MSAF is also undertaking the process of issuing removal notices to ship owners whose vessels have not been in operation for quite a while.

“We are now forming an integrated team of MSAF, Fiji Ports, Environment, FIRCA, and we might get in the police, the water police, and maybe the Navy. We are forming this integrated team, and we will start in Suva. We will start in Suva Harbour. We have about 34 vessels that we will need to clear in Suva Harbour, and then after that we will move on to the other parts of Fiji.”

A total of 34 derelict and abandoned vessels is expected and will be removed from the Suva harbor and surrounding areas in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Dayal Steel is the only company MSAF is currently in discussions with for assistance in the cutting process while the agency is also searching for a suitable site around Suva Harbor to carry out these operations.