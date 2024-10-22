Dental services face challenges post-pandemic

Dental services have faced significant challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rise in favourable cases, alongside diseases like Leptospirosis and Dengue outbreaks, has increased the demand for medical care.

The Global Burden of Disease Study from 2019 estimated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people globally, with high sugar consumption linked to diabetes, obesity, and dental caries.

Speaking at the Fiji Oral Health Association’s 30th Conference, Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana stated that unhealthy diets and climate change have negatively impacted the health of Pacific peoples.



Dr. Cikamatana stressed that the government is focusing on addressing Non-Communicable Diseases through a multi-sectoral approach.

Dr. Luisa highlighted that funding for the 2024-25 Budget Year prioritizes community outreach, noting the importance of dental practitioners in providing voluntary assistance during the pandemic and their crucial role in future preparedness.

Meanwhile, Fiji Dental Association President Dr. Mehar Ali is encouraging dentists to further their education, considering that dentistry constantly evolves.

Dr. Ali stated that the conference offered practitioners and educators a platform to present and discuss the latest innovations, trends, and topics in their field.

This year, the conference is themed “Cultivating Connections, Communications, and Collaborations.