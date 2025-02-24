Decades-long stays in police quarters to end

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Police officers who have lived in government quarters for more than five years may soon be asked to vacate.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has raised concerns that tenancy policies for police housing have been neglected for too long, allowing some officers to stay in these quarters for decades.

Tudravu says the planned enforcement of the policy will ensure that newer officers also get a fair opportunity to access housing.

Article continues after advertisement

“The policy is in place, but what’s needed now is strict monitoring. There are officers who have been staying in the quarters for 10 to 20 years, and we’re working to get them out.”

He stressed that the policy clearly outlines a five-year limit for residency and that strict enforcement will now be a priority.

“The policy says five years in, five years out. We’re just looking to strictly monitor that.”

In addition to occupancy concerns, the Commissioner also highlighted the poor condition of many police quarters, emphasizing the need for increased funding to carry out urgent repairs.

“The quarters need urgent repairs, and while we’ve been submitting our budget requests, it depends on government priorities. We have some refurbished quarters, but we need more funds to repair all of them.”

Tudravu acknowledged that improving police housing is crucial for officer welfare but admitted that limited funding remains a challenge.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link