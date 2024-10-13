Data collection vital in shaping effective policies

The Ministry of Fisheries is taking significant steps to improve decision-making in the fisheries sector through the systematic collection of fishing information.

The goal of this initiative is to improve sustainable practices, especially in rural communities where fishing is a major source of income.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu highlighted the importance of gathering comprehensive data on fish species, fishing methods, and other related information.

The Minister states that fishing plays a critical role in the lives of many women, who rely on it not only for their livelihoods but also for subsistence.

“So this information helps the ministry in making more informed decisions on how better we can improve our programs and activities in the coastal fisheries sector to better assist the women and all those who engage in fish and fishing in the communities.”

Bainivalu believes that lack of awareness remains a major challenge.

Senior Director of the Fiji Program and Regional Fisheries, Mere Lakeba, emphasizes the critical role of data in shaping effective policies.

“This is really important because it can either amend an existing policy or introduce a new policy, which is important because it speaks to the priorities that are of today and not something that is, you know, that has been faced in the past.”

As the Ministry of Fisheries continues to prioritize these initiatives, it is hoped that better-informed policies and programs will create a more sustainable and prosperous future for Fiji’s coastal fisheries sector.