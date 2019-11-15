Hand sanitizer dispensers installed at Suva Bus Stand

Seven hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at the Suva Bus Stand.

This is to help people practice good hygiene when travelling in light of COVID-19.

As vast majority of our population travel by bus, the City Council has begun implementing its contingency plan.

49-year-old Kafoa Moto highlighted that hand sanitizers have become an essential item on everyone’s shopping list, people are happy that efforts are being made to have it readily available for the travelling public.

“Its a good idea, especially in public places, to minimize or even stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

Maxine Mar of Namadi Heights believes awareness is still needed on hand sanitization and hand washing.

“The dispensers are OK, it’s there and I feel that people just need to be aware on how to use these dispensers.”

Others who spoke to FBC News were not aware of the hand sanitizers available at the bus stand, however, the Health Ministry continues to stress the simple washing of hands with soap and water, practicing proper hygiene and social distancing can help prevent the spread of the virus.

