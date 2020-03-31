Two men charged for breaching curfew

Two men in the Central Division who are charged with failure to comply with Orders, during curfew hours, paid cash bail today at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Taito Waqavakatoga and Manoa Baro of Narere were arrested by Police on the 4th of this month, near the Bailey Bridge walking home, during the curfew hours, from 8pm to 5am.

The two have been told to report to the nearest Police Station once a week.

Waqavakatoga will reappear in Court on the 1st of July and Baro on the 7th of July.

