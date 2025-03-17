Sex offender gets 14-year sentence

Labasa Court.

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple sexual offences.

The victim in this case was a 15-year-old girl.

The Labasa High Court found the man guilty of abduction, indecent assault, sexual assault and two counts of rape following a trial.

The offences took place on September 14, 2023, when the victim, a neighbor’s daughter, was offered a ride home by the accused.

Instead of taking her home, he drove her to an isolated area, where he locked the vehicle, assaulted her and later took her to another location where he continued abusing her.

The court heard that he also threatened the victim’s father in an attempt to silence her.

While the defense argued for leniency, citing his role as a first-time offender and family breadwinner, the court found no signs of genuine remorse.

In sentencing, the judge emphasized the need for strong denunciation of sexual offences against children, stating that such crimes warrant serious punishment.

The man will serve a minimum of 12 years before being eligible for parole.



