Savusavu officer bailed, another held in rape charge

The Labasa High Court has granted bail to one of two suspended police officers from Savusavu charged in connection with a rape incident involving a 17-year-old victim.

The two officers appeared this afternoon before Justice Lee James Burney, each facing one count of rape and represented by Legal Aid.

Justice Burney, in his ruling, imposed strict bail conditions on the first accused, who will reside in Nausori with his sureties and family.

While no curfew was set, he must report to the Nausori Police Station on the last Saturday of each month.

The second accused has been remanded further at the Vaturekuka Remand Centre and has until Wednesday to file and submit all necessary documents for his bail application.

The alleged offense occurred between 8 pm on April 12th and 4 pm on April 13th in Savusavu town, where the two suspended officers are accused of unlawfully having carnal knowledge of the teenage girl.

The case has been adjourned until May 21st for plea.

