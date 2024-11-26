Police officer pleads guilty for manslaughter

Fifita Tawake in court yesterday

A police officer charged with manslaughter has pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at the Suva High Court yesterday.

In January of this year, Fifita Tawake, after returning from enjoying Kava at JJ’s on the Park, stopped his car at Central Street and punched a man.

The court heard that the man was crossing the road when the lights turned red; the man approached Tawake’s car and tapped the rear of the vehicle.

Tawake reportedly became frustrated and punched the 47-year-old.

Tawake and a friend left the badly injured man on the side of the road.

Later on, when police arrived at the scene, Tawake told them to take the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to serious injuries.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow for final submission, and Tawake is expected to be sentenced on Friday.