Nadi men charged for rape

Two men aged 21 years were charged and produced at the Nadi Magistrates court and remanded for a case of alleged rape involving a 17-year-old.

The alleged offence was committed the morning of May 16th in a vacant home in a village where the accused and the victim are from.

The matter was reported by the victim’s parents after they were alerted by a relative that the victim was seen inside the vacant home.

Article continues after advertisement

The two were charged with one count of rape and produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday.

They have been remanded and will reappear at the end of this month in the Lautoka High Court.

While in another case of alleged rape, a 33-year-old man was produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court for allegedly raping his 15-year-old niece.

The matter was reported to Nasinu Police after the victim relayed the alleged incident to her mother.

On the 10th of this month, the accused allegedly entered the victim’s home drunk and forced the victim into the restroom where he performed sexual acts.

The victim’s father was attending to their farm near their home, and the victim was at home with her 6-year-old sister.

The accused was remanded for a 14-day period to await his next court appearance.