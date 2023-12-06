Meli Bainimarama refused bail

Ratu Meli Bainimarama [Photo Credit: AAP/Dan Himbrechts]

The Parramatta Local Court in New South Wales has denied bail for Meli Bainimarama, the son of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Monday at his home in Guildford.

It’s alleged that he intentionally or recklessly damaged a woman’s Nissan car key, assaulted her, and intentionally choked her without her consent.

Article continues after advertisement

He pleaded not guilty to the fresh charges.

Meanwhile, he is also separately defending a raft of other domestic violence charges, in which police allege he choked a woman, bit her on the face and body, hit her across the ear, and sent her an intimate video he recorded without her consent.

A hearing for those charges was left part-heard in Parramatta Local Court in June and adjourned until April next year.