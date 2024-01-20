Judge grants leave for judicial review

Lautoka court [File Photo]

Lautoka High Court Judge, Justice Anare Tuilevuka, has granted leave for judicial review of the decision of the Minister for Home Affairs and his Permanent Secretary dated August 31, 2023, in the case against six individuals of the Grace Road Group.

The decision includes the deportation of the six individuals back to South Korea.

The six include Sung Jin Lee, Byeongjoon Lee, Beomseop Shin, Jung Yong Kim and Jinsook Yoon.

The allegations are that they committed various breaches of the law.

The applicants in this matter, are aggrieved about the decision by the Minister, including his decision in relation to the pending applications for the extension of permits to remain in Fiji.

Justice Tuilevuka says he found that the applicants have raised an arguable case on five of the six grounds of review that they propose.

The matter has now been adjourned until the 15th of next month.