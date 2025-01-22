Disclosures delayed in Vatuwaqa murder case

Koroi Seru in court today

A Suva High Court Judge today quizzed the state prosecution on the delay in serving disclosures to an accused who has been in remand for the past 14 days.

This is after state counsel, Livai Tuivuya today sought a further 21 days to serve the full disclosures.

In this matter, 38-year-old Koroi Seru is charged with one count of murder.

Seru allegedly murdered a 32-year-old man on New Year’s Day.



The state counsel informed the High Court that the police officer in charge of this case is currently out of the country and he will be returning next week Tuesday.

High Court Judge Justice, Waleen George told the state counsel that this is an indictable offence and this matter should not have been given to an officer who is out of the country and that this matter be attended to quickly.

Defense counsel Tobia Ravuniwa requested the high court to access the victim’s medical folders as part of their defense.

The High Court Judge stated that once the disclosures are served, a doctor’s statement and the post-mortem report will be provided to the defense.

Justice George also told the defense to look up but-for-test cases as the defense argued that the medical reports are crucial for the defense as the deceased was allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident and he was later sedated at the hospital.

The Judge said that the burden of proof lies with the prosecution and she cannot dictate to the prosecution what to do with their cases.

She also told the defense to file any bail application before the next court sitting.

The matter will called again on the 5th of next month.