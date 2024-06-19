Court to rule on former AG bail variation application

The Suva Magistrates will make a ruling today on a bail variation application filed by former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Sayed-Khaiyum is intending to travel to Singapore again between 14th June and 1st July for his medical review and treatment.

During a hearing on Monday, Sayed-Khaiyum said he wants to stay healthy for his family and for the trial as he wants to clear his name and the charges against him.

He also told the court that he needs to get the right treatment for his health condition.

He also told the court that it will be grossly unfair to defend his case in his current health condition.

In this matter Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without requisite approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.