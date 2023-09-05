Court extends bail for Sayed-Khaiyum

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The Suva Magistrates Court has extended bail for former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He is charged with one count of abuse of office.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer, Devanesh Sharma informed the court that the defence had met with the prosecution to discuss narrowing certain facts about the case and reducing the number of prosecution witnesses, thus saving the court’s time.

He says the defence is also awaiting the outcome of another case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho regarding the definition of a civil servant.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Elizabeth Rice agreed about the need for more time as she will also be travelling overseas soon.



Sayed-Khaiyum with his lawyer, Devanesh Sharma

Magistrate Pulekeria Low then granted more time to ensure both parties worked on the agreed facts.

The charge against Sayed-Khaiyum relates to a report lodged by Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

Mataiciwa had lodged the report at the Totogo Police Station in February.

It is alleged that on June 30th and July 12th last year, while being the Acting Prime Minister, Sayed-Khaiyum signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged that the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Officers Commission and the President.

The matter has been adjourned to October 27th.