Council condemns rental discrimination

Seema Shandil

Denying housing based on ethnic, religious, or racial background is unethical and unconstitutional, says Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive Seema Shandil.

She says recent reports of racial discrimination in Fiji’s rental market have heightened the urgent need for transparency and fairness among landlords, and real estate agents.

Shandil says an incident was recently brought to their attention, involving a tenant in Suva who paid $1,400 to a real estate agent to secure a rental property, only to be rejected by the landlord upon learning of the tenant’s racial background.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says this incident underscores the critical need for equality and transparency in Fiji’s rental market.

She adds that racial discrimination is strictly prohibited under the Constitution of Fiji and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Act, which guarantees equity for all.

Shandil says that although landlords have the prerogative to select their tenants, denying housing based on ethnic, religious, or racial background is not only unethical and unconstitutional but also violates basic principles of human decency.

She adds that the Council has formally notified the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission of Fiji to express its concerns about this serious issue.

Shandil says the Council remains committed to vigilant monitoring and addressing discrimination, supporting victims, and holding perpetrators accountable.