Council advocates for better food labeling

Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive Seema Shandil says many current food labels lack essential information, making it difficult for consumers to make informed decisions.

Shandil says they are actively researching and making policy recommendations to improve food labelling laws.

To tackle these concerns, Shandil says the Council is working with the Health Ministry and other relevant organizations to raise awareness and inform the public about the harmful effects of certain lifestyle choices.

Shandil says in the coming years, they will scale up their advocacy efforts and strategies with the aim of educating communities on healthy eating and food security.

“But as you know, every citizen is a consumer, and their consumption pattern and behaviour affects their health. Hence, we play a key role to, you know, trying to change their mindset by raising awareness and alerts, you know, about the detrimental impact of their lifestyle choices.”

Shandil adds the Council is committed to conducting in-depth investigations and advocating for policy changes that will benefit consumers.