Cook Islands to make submissions on behalf of Fiji and Tuvalu

The Cook Islands will submit for consideration by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders the Pacific Partnership for Prosperity.

It says it has nine initiatives, one of which is the development of the Regional Framework on Climate Mobility, which has been championed by Tuvalu and Fiji.

The PPfP represents existing and new initiatives that have transformative potential by attracting new funding, investment, and partnerships to benefit our Pacific communities.

The Cook Islands will be hosting the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting from November 6–10, 2023, in Rarotonga.

The Cook Islands have also thanked Fiji for being the outgoing chair of the Pacific ACP Trade Officials Meeting.